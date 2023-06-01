In a First For EU, Edgars Rinkēvičs Becomes First Openly Gay President of Latvia

Latvia on Wednesday, 31 May, elected Edgars Rinkēvičs, who has been the country's foreign minister since 2016, as its head of state, making him the first openly gay president in all of the European Union nations. He will assume office on 8 July.

In a close fight, Rinkēvičs, a member of the Unity Party, got 52 votes in the 100-seat legislature – one vote more than what was required to win – while his closest rival, Uldis Pīlēns, got 25 votes in the third round of voting.

After the elections, Rinkēvičs tweeted that he was "honoured and humbled to be elected as President of the Republic of Latvia."