Video Shows Man Hitting Woman, Shoving Her Into Car; Delhi Police Takes Action

A day after a video of a man thrashing a woman and forcing her to sit inside a car in the middle of a busy road in outer Delhi's Mangolpuri went viral on social media, the Delhi Police on Sunday, 19 March, said they have traced the vehicle, its driver, the woman, and the accused involved in the incident.

The purported video of the incident shows the man grabbing the woman by her clothes and dragging her towards the car. After making her sit inside the car, the man and his friend are also seen getting inside the vehicle.

The investigation: As per DCP (outer) Harender Singh, the incident occurred on the night of Saturday, 18 March, near the Mangolpuri flyover.

"We received a call at 10.01 pm on Saturday about three men beating up a woman and shoving her into a car. The caller also shared the number of the car. We then found out that it is an Uber taxi," the DCP said.