Viral Video Shows Man Masturbating In Delhi Metro, DCW Issues Notice to Police

(Trigger warning: Descriptions of sexual misconduct.)
The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to the state's police over a video purportedly showing a man masturbating in a metro, officials said on Friday, 28 April.
The video of the incident, which has been shared widely on social media, shows a man purportedly indulging in the "obscene act" and making everybody around him "extremely uncomfortable."
The commission has sent a notice to the DCP, Delhi Metro, seeking a report in the matter. It has also asked the Delhi Police to provide a copy of the First Information Report (FIR) along with details of any arrests made in the case by 1 May.
"A man can be seen in a viral video shamelessly masturbating in Delhi Metro. It is absolutely disgusting and sickening. The accused must be arrested and strict action should be taken in the matter," DCW chief Swati Maliwal said in a statement.
She also said that such cases have been coming to light more often nowadays and that exemplary actions needs to be taken against errant persons to ensure the safety of women.
