'Anjali Was Our Pole Star': A Year On, Kanjhawala Victim's Family Cope With Loss

"Jab duniya naya saal ki khushi mana rahi thi, main aur mere bacche matam mana rahe the. Meri zindagi ka sabse bura din hai 1 January." (When the world was celebrating the beginning of a new year, my children and I were mourning. 1 January will forever remain the worst day of my life.)
Thirty-nine year old Rekha sits on the queen-size bed of her tiny green-walled house in northwest Delhi's Mangolpuri, after her mandatory weekly hospital visit for her dialysis treatment.
As she begins to rest, her youngest son of six siblings Naksh (10) returns from school and asks his mother for lunch. A tired Rekha rings up her mother, who lives in the parallel street, and requests her to send food for the house.
Keeping the phone down, a teary-eyed Rekha looks at the garlanded photo frame of her 20-year-old daughter Anjali Singh and says:
"If she were here, I needn't worry about Naksh's food. I needn't worry about where we would get the money for our next meal. I needn't worry about my medical expenses. Why did god take her away so soon? She did not deserve this."
It has been a year since Anjali Singh died in a horrific hit-and-run after she was mowed down by a car and dragged for over 15 kilometres in Delhi's Kanjhawala – a case that sent shockwaves across the country.
The Quint met with Anjali's family, who are leading a dual fight – struggling to make ends meet with their 'sole breadwinner' taken away from them, and coping with the loss of what happened on the fateful night of 1 January 2023.
What Happened On 1 January?
In the early hours of 1 January, Anjali was returning home from work when she was allegedly killed after a Baleno car, that had five men in their 20s as its occupants, hit her two-wheeler and then dragged her entangled body from outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri area to Rohini district’s Kanjhawala for over 2 hours.
The incident took place around 2.05 am and her mangled, semi-naked remains were found at 4.40 am on 1 January, police officials had said.
According to the post-mortem report, there were over 40 injuries reported across Anjali's body including “Brain matter missing,” “cranial cavity open,” “scalp avulsed” and “ribs exposed from the back of the chest."
Seven men were arrested after an FIR was filed under sections pertaining to rash driving, murder, and death due to negligence of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The accused were identified as Manoj Mittal, Amit Khanna, Krishan alias Kalu, Mithun, Deepak Khanna, Ankush Khanna and Ashutosh Bhardwaj. Police also invoked IPC section 302 (punishment for murder) against four accused – Amit, Krishan, Manoj and Mithun – who were seated in the car at the time.
In its charge sheet filed on 1 April, the Delhi Police said that the accused persons had “ample opportunities to save the victim but they intentionally and knowingly dragged her with the car so that she is killed”.
'Lost Our Pole Star... She Was Our Everything'
A dedicated daughter, protective sister, aspiring beautician and the sole breadwinner – Anjali was "everything" to her family.
With her father's passing away over nine years ago, two elder sisters married, and her mother suffering from kidney-related issues, Anjali decided to drop out of school at 16 and take up a job to financially support the family.
She was responsible for younger sister Anshika (15), and two brothers – Varun (13) and Naksh (10).
"She took up a job at a salon, and used to work in weddings. Her job was to welcome guests, and help brides with make-up and dressing. She used to earn around Rs 20,000-25,000 a month, with which our home used to run. From cooking and cleaning, to taking care of my health and sending her siblings to school, Anjali took up the role of a man in the house."Rekha told The Quint
Losing her meant losing the pole star of the family, her mother said.
Anjali was a fan of Punjabi songs, enjoyed making Instagram reels, and loved doing make-up, recalled her 15-year-old sister Anshika.
"She was the one who took us out every week. We would go eat momos, her favourite food. We would often visit Chandni Chowk, Bangla Sahib gurdwara, and Red Fort. On 31st December, we went shopping together. Before she left for work, she promised to take us to Bangla Sahib to begin the new year. Little did I know that it was the last time we would speak together," a teary-eyed Anshika said.
While for Anshika, Anjali was a friend, Varun and Naksh said she was like a "mother" to them.
"Didi (sister) would drop us at school. She would teach us certain subjects. Since my mother was sick, Didi took her role and cared for us. In fact, one day I asked her to buy me a cycle and she did. Till date, I go to school in that cycle in memory of her," 13-year-old Varun told The Quint.
Anjali's family said that over the past year, they have not stepped out for leisure. "Everything reminds us of her. We have not been able to go out and have fun. She used to love momos, but since her death, we don't have it," Rekha added.
No Income, Depleting Funds & 'Unfulfilled' Demands
On 3 January 2023, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to Anjali's family and promised to take care of the expense of Rekha's treatment, and provide a job to one of the family members.
"In one year, we have had to use all the money the government had provided. The one-time assistance was not enough when you consider the overall expenses in the house. Only dialysis was covered. I have had several other health issues. I have had to pay for my medicines which are very expensive," Rekha said.
"Over the last four months, we have not had money to even buy groceries. I have not cooked in a month as we could not afford vegetables. Everyday, my 60-year-old mother sends us food. It feels terrible to ask them for it. It's not like they won't give, but how long can we depend on them?" she asked.
With Rekha's ill health and the children being too young, the family insisted that her younger brother Prem Singh get the job promised by the government. But there has been no action from the government's side, Rekha alleged.
"I get that my brother cannot get the job since he is not directly related. So, I have been requesting the officials to give me the job," she alleged.
"I am in no condition to work, but I don't have a choice. I am in the need of a job to support my three kids. They are too young to start working. I have been requesting the government to provide me a job that I can do keeping in mind my health. But our demands are unheard. We have been suffering everyday. Initially, we were optimistic, but it is hard to stay this way. I don't know how long I will be alive to take care of my children,"Rekha claimed to The Quint
The Quint reached out to Mukesh Kumar Alhawat, AAP MLA from Sultanpur Majra, for a comment. This story will be updated when we receive a response.
Trial Begins; 'Need Justice,' Says Victim's Family
In July, three months after the chargesheet was filed, Delhi’s Rohini court charged the accused with murder, criminal conspiracy, disappearance of evidence, and harbouring offenders.
The trial of the case began on 21 September. The court is hearing the prosecution evidence in the matter, according to the court's website. The next hearing is on 28 February 2024.
Meanwhile, Anjali's family had three demands: Justice for what had happened, a job for Rekha, and quality education for the children.
"What happened to Anjali and my family should not happen to anybody else – not even my enemy. We need justice. I request the government to provide a job and support to my family for the next 3-4 years. After that Anshika will become old enough to take care of us," Rekha told The Quint.
But for Anshika it is the last thing her sister said that is still 'running in her mind.' Before leaving for work on 31 December 2022, Anjali told Anshika to was to "take care of her family."
"This one line has been running in my mind for the last one year. Just like how didi took care of us, I will take care of my mother and brothers," the 15-year-old said.
