'Anjali Was Our Pole Star': A Year On, Kanjhawala Victim's Family Cope With Loss

"Jab duniya naya saal ki khushi mana rahi thi, main aur mere bacche matam mana rahe the. Meri zindagi ka sabse bura din hai 1 January." (When the world was celebrating the beginning of a new year, my children and I were mourning. 1 January will forever remain the worst day of my life.)

Thirty-nine year old Rekha sits on the queen-size bed of her tiny green-walled house in northwest Delhi's Mangolpuri, after her mandatory weekly hospital visit for her dialysis treatment.

As she begins to rest, her youngest son of six siblings Naksh (10) returns from school and asks his mother for lunch. A tired Rekha rings up her mother, who lives in the parallel street, and requests her to send food for the house.