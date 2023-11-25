'Why So Insecure Of Us in Pubs?': Women in Chennai Are Tired Of Moral Policing

Pavithra, now a resident of the city, first moved to Chennai from Bengaluru almost 12 years ago, to pursue her degree. The first time she 'felt judged for drinking in public' was when a woman professor at her college remarked about a few photos uploaded on Facebook.

Recalling the incident, Pavithra said: "A bunch of us were hanging out at a city pub when one of my classmates was inappropriate with me. When I resisted his advances, it led to a bar brawl – and I have no idea how the matter reached the professors. I remember her saying – "Thanni adikra ponnunga ketu vaangara madiri. (Girls who drink ask for such things to happen to them.) She implied that It left a deep scar on me. The next time I had a drink in a city pub was almost three years later."

But not much has changed between the last 12 years and now. Gyathri K, who is pursuing engineering at a city college, was also pulled up by one of her professors, in March this year.