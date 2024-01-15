Private Firm CEO Booked for Alleged Rape of NRI Employee at Delhi's 5-Star Hotel

(Trigger Warning: Descriptions of rape.)
The Delhi Police on Saturday, 13 January, registered a case against the CEO of a private company for allegedly raping a woman at a hotel in the city. The woman, who is a former employee of his firm, hails from India but is a resident of the United states.
The case: An FIR has been filed under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
What happened: In her complaint, the survivor alleged that the incident took place on 14 September 2023 at a five-star hotel in Chanakyapuri district in south Delhi.
What we know: Ravi Kant Kumar, Additional (DCP), New Delhi, said that the complainant was working as an assistant general manager at the company where the accused is CEO.
He was allegedly known to her uncle, who helped her get a job at the company.
What next: "Further investigation is in progress on the basis of evidence on record," Kumar said.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
