Karnataka: 7 Held for Stripping, Parading Woman After Son Elopes With Girlfriend

(Trigger warning: Descriptions of violence, sexual assault.)
A 42-year-old woman was allegedly stripped naked and paraded on Monday, 11 December, in Karnataka's Belagavi district after her 24-year-old son eloped with an 18-year-old woman, whose family had fixed her engagement with another man.
The survivor was allegedly tied to a pole before she was assaulted by the relatives of her son's girlfriend. The Karnataka Police arrested at least seven persons in the incident – and the survivor is undergoing treatment at a Belagavi hospital.
What Happened?
As per the police, the incident occurred at Hosa Vantamuri village post midnight. The survivor's son had been in a relationship with a woman in the same village, but her family had forced her into an engagement with another man, a police official told The Indian Express.
The engagement was supposed to be held on Monday, but the couple eloped the previous night.
As soon as the 18-year-old's family realised she was missing, they barged into her boyfriend's home and ransacked it. They then tied the mother to a pole in front of the house, assaulted her, and paraded her naked. Her husband, a lorry driver, was away at work.
Speaking to The Hindu, the husband said: "I was in Pune when I got a call about the attack. I rushed back. We are seeking justice. We have told the Minister that all the accused should be punished. We also want the boy and girl to get protection."
The woman was rescued by the police after a villager alerted them about the incident. The couple reportedly belonged to the same community.
Who are the accused? The accused have been identified as Basappa Rudrappa Nayak, Kempanna Raju Nayak, Raju Rudrappa Nayak, Parvati Basappa Nayak, Gangavva Basappa Weli-Valikar, Sangeeta Sadashiv Heggana Nayak, and Yallava Rudrappa Nayak.
'Will Take Strict Action': Karanataka CM
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara visited the village and assured strict action against the accused. Minister for Women and Child Welfare Lakshmi Hebbalkar also visited the survivor at the hospital.
"...It's unfortunate. Immediately our police went and rescued the lady and brought her to the hospital. We have registered a case and have arrested seven people and further investigation is going on... Action has already been taken... We will definitely do whatever is necessary to book these people according to law."G Parameshwara, as per ANI
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took to X to say: "Many people have already been arrested in connection with the case. It is our full responsibility to provide justice to the aggrieved family by taking action to ensure that the culprits are punished severely."
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)