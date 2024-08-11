Addressing Safety of Women to Ensure Labour Force Participation in Rural India

Ensuring the safety and security of women is crucial for India's economic and social progress. Unfortunately, India has regressed in its gender gap closure, now at 64.1%, due to declines in political empowerment and education, with only marginal improvements in economic participation and opportunities for women.

While India’s economic parity score has trended upward for the past four editions; it would need a further 6.2 percentage points to match its 2012 score of 46%. (Global Gender Gap Report, World Economic Forum, 2024). This situation is exacerbated by persistent violence against women within a patriarchal framework marked by structural and systemic inequalities.

Violence in India manifests physically, sexually, economically, and emotionally, often stemming from minor issues like cooking styles, infertility, or the birth of a girl child. This violence is rooted in societal conditioning from childhood, enforcing rigid gender roles and harshly punishing deviations.