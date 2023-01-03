Explained: Why Have Films Division, All Other Film Bodies Been Merged With NFDC?
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap called it a “black day” of Indian cinema.
Several people from the media and film industry have expressed skepticism and anguish over the closure of film bodies, including the Films Division (FD) and the National Film Archive of India (NFAI), with filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Jai Mehta calling it a “black day” and the “saddest day” of Indian cinema, respectively.
A notice on FD’s website revealed that all activities under its mandate will be transferred to the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) w.e.f 1 January 2023.
The decision for the merger, however, was announced by the Union government in December 2020, after an expert committee headed by former Information and Broadcasting Secretary Bimal Julka was put in place to check the viability of the aforementioned film bodies.
But why are filmmakers bemoaning this decision? What organisations are part of this merger? What is the NFDC – and what exactly was the role of the Bimal Julka committee?
Explained: Why Have Films Division, All Other Film Bodies Been Merged With NFDC?
1. What Organisations Are Part of the Merger?
Film entities including the FD, the Children's Film Society, India (CFSI), the National Film Archives of India (NFAI), the Directorate of Film Festivals (DFF), and others will now be under the umbrella of NFDC.Expand
2. What Was the Bimal Julka Committee?
The Bimal Julka-led expert committee on the matter of rationalisation of film media units was created to check the functioning and viability of the NFDC and the CFSI.
These were the terms of reference of the expert committee led by Bimal Julka:
To review the functioning of the NFDC and the CFSI
To recommend whether to close the NFDC and the CFSI and explore any other alternatives, if required
To finalise the nature of the proposed umbrella organisation – a government body, a PSU, or an autonomous organisation
To finalise the mandate of the proposed umbrella organisation after reviewing the mandate of all the constituent media units
To finalise the organisational structure of the proposed umbrella organisation
3. What Did The Committee Recommend?
The committee recommended that an umbrella organisation be set with the following verticals:
Film Production Cell (NFDC, Films Division, CFSI)
Film Festival Cell (DFF, FD, CFSI, NFDC)
Film Heritage Cell
Film Knowledge Cell
The committee also recommended that the film units be merged under an umbrella organisation – National Film Commission/ Council/ Corporation. The report put forth that the NFDC and the CFSI’s functions and the FD’s responsibilities (of production of documentary/PSA films) be put under the Film Production Cell of this umbrella body.
The DFF (and other film units’) functions regarding the organisation of national and international film festivals were suggested to be placed under the Film Festival Cell.
4. What are the Concerns of Filmmakers & Other Stakeholders?
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) had earlier said in a statement, “The merger of film media units under one corporation will lead to convergence of activities and resources and better coordination, thereby ensuring synergy and efficiency in achieving the mandate of each media unit.”
Several filmmakers, theatre artistes, and film students, among others, wrote to the MIB demanding more transparency about the merger or closure of the public-funded film institutions.
The signatories, India Journal had reported, included Nandita Das, Naseeruddin Shah, and Anand Patwardhan.
“We hoped that an exercise as important as this will involve detailed discussions with the stakeholders including members of the film fraternity and the employees of the above-mentioned institutions amongst others,” the letter read.
The letter added that the committee under Bimal Julka submitted its report “without engaging with the primary stakeholders”.
MP John Brittas had written to minister Anurag Thakur, expressing concern over the merger.
Brittas’ letter had stated that stakeholders alleged that the “real intention of the merger/closure is to slowly privatise the NFDC, once the merger is over, or to liquidate the same after a couple of years so that these assets can be sold or leased out for throwaway prices”.
5. What Were the Organisations’ Previous Mandates and Origins?
Here is a lowdown on the role of these organisations before the merger:
NFDC (National Film Development Corporation)
Incorporated in 1975, the NFDC was tasked with the making and promoting of Indian cinema which involved the production and distribution of films as well.
The NFDC has produced films like Satyajit Ray’s Ghare-Baire, Ketan Mehta’s Mirch Masala, and Mira Nair’s Salaam Bombay!
The NFDC works in tandem with the Film Facilitation Office to promote film shoots by foreign filmmakers in the country, and is also responsible for the International Film Festival of India.
FD (Films Division)
The FD was established in 1948. The organisation was aimed at supporting freelance filmmakers and providing an outreach platform for films, with a focus on documentaries.
The FD also creates newsreels, animation films, and conducts the Mumbai International Film Festival.
CFSI (Children's Film Society India)
The CFSI, as the name suggests, is involved in the production of feature films, animated films, shorts, and TV serials for consumption by children and youth.
Founded by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the CFSI started in 1955.
The body organises the Children’s Film Festival India aka The Golden Elephant and the National Children's Film Festival.
NFAI (National Film Archive of India)
Established in 1964, the NFAI was tasked with acquiring and preserving the archives of Indian cinema. The body also implements the National Film Heritage Mission.
DFF (Directorate of Film Festivals)
The DFF was set up in 1973 and, like the aforementioned bodies, focuses on promoting Indian films and cinema.
In order to increase Indian cinema’s global reach, the DFF organises several events throughout the year including the National Film Awards and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award (also involved in the organisation of IFFI).
Furthermore, DFF selects the films for the Indian Panorama and preserves said films for future screenings.
As it stands, the merger of the film bodies with NFDC seems to be in full motion. The effect these mergers and closures will have on the organisations' previous mandates and Indian cinema as a whole remains to be seen.
