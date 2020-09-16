Who Formally Declares the Winner of the US Presidential Election?

At the end of the Senate’s electoral vote count, the vice president announces the results and asks if there are any objections . In 2001 Democratic House representatives tried for 20 minutes to block Florida’s highly contested electoral votes for George W. Bush.

That effort failed, because objections must be signed by both a member of the House and the Senate before being voted on by both chambers of Congress. It fell to Vice President Al Gore, as president of the Senate, to declare Bush – his Republican opponent – the winner of the 2000 election.