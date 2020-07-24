Neuralink Explained: How We Will Talk To Machines Using Our Brain

Elon Musk’s ambitious project of connecting the human brain to the internet to help control machines is almost at the stage of being released for commercial use.

More prominently known as Neuralink, the company will disclose more updates about the project on 28 August which will give us an insight on when we can expect the technology to rolled out and some more news on how it will be used.

Since Musk hasn’t officially confirmed a release date for Neuralink I am sure many of you are curious about what it is and how it will change the way humans will interact with machines.

Not only that, Neuralink could push forward studies in fields of neuroanatomy and neuroscience by years.

So let’s take a look at what Nueralink is all about.