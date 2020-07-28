Malware Explained: How to Know If Your Device Has Been Infected

Has your computer or smartphone been acting weird lately?

Do random ads pop up in your browser and is your phone heating up without any applications running on it?

If you’re encountering such problems, among others, then there are chances that your device is infected with a malware. Now, hang on! I don’t want you rushing to the service centre for something like this when there is an easier, DIY fix to the problem.

But, before we get to diagnosing this little pickle, I think it’s important for you to understand what a malware is and how you can spot it, and more importantly, how you can get rid of it.