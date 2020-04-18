Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organisation (right).
Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organisation (right).(Photo: AP)
  • 1. Who are members of the WHO?
  • 2. How is the WHO Funded?
  • 3. Have Countries Pulled Funding Before?
  • 4. Has There Been Political Criticism of the WHO Before?
  • 5. Does China Have Increasing Influence Over the WHO?
  • 6. What Happens if the US Cuts Funding?
Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organisation (right).
Explained
in 6 cards
What Donald Trump’s Funding Cuts to WHO Mean for the World
Adam Kamradt-Scott
Explainers

US President Donald Trump has announced the US is cutting its funding to the World Health Organisation (WHO) – a decision that will have major implications for the global health response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The US contributes more than US$400 million to the WHO per year, though it is already US$200 million in arrears. It is the organisation’s largest donor and gives about 10 times what China does per year.

Trump has accused the organisation of mishandling and covering up the initial spread of COVID-19 in China, and of generally failing to take a harsher stance toward China.

What will Trump’s decision to cut funding mean for the organisation?

Loading...
EXPLAINED
in 6 cards

What Donald Trump’s Funding Cuts to WHO Mean for the World

  1. Who are members of the WHO?
  2. How is the WHO Funded?
  3. Have Countries Pulled Funding Before?
  4. Has There Been Political Criticism of the WHO Before?
  5. Does China Have Increasing Influence Over the WHO?
  6. What Happens if the US Cuts Funding?
+More
    PreviousNext

    Follow our Explainers section for more stories.

    Loading...