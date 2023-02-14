Paper Leak Row: What Are the Provisions of Uttarakhand's New Anti-Copying Law?

In a first in Uttarakhand, a case was registered under the state's new anti-copying law against a man, some unidentified aspirants, and a news portal for "spreading misinformation" through social media about the patwari (revenue sub-inspector) exam held last week, a senior police officer said.

A first information report (FIR) was registered at Kotwali police station in Uttarkashi district on the night of Sunday, 12 February, days after the anti-copying provision was brought in through an ordinance.

The Uttarakhand Competitive Examination (Measures for Prevention and Redressal of Unfair Means in Recruitment) 2023 Ordinance was promulgated by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday, 9 February, and got Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh's assent a day later.