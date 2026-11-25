For nearly two decades, employers seeking to sponsor a foreign worker for a green card have followed the same playbook: place two ads in a Sunday newspaper, post a job order with the state, wait 30 days, and file. That routine may soon end.
On 17 November, the US Department of Labour published a proposed rule that would make the most sweeping changes to the Permanent Labour Certification Program (PERM) since it began in 2005.
The proposal, formally titled “Modernising the Labour Market Test and Improving Protections for US Workers in the PERM Immigrant Visa Program”, is open for public comment until 19 January 2027.
A PERM program is the first step for most employment-based green cards. Before a company can petition for a foreign worker in the EB-2 or EB-3 categories, the Labour Department must certify that no able, willing, qualified and available US worker can fill the job, and that hiring the foreign worker will not lower wages or working conditions for Americans.
The rules governing that test were last overhauled in 2004 and took effect in March 2005.
The department calls the new proposal the first comprehensive reform of the program in nearly 20 years. Labour Secretary Keith Sonderling said in announcing it that the change “will ensure American workers are first in line” for high-skilled jobs.
PERM Overhaul: US Green Card Sponsorship Faces Its Biggest Change Since 2005
1. Seven Decades of the Labour Test
The idea behind PERM is older than most people realise. The Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952 let the Secretary of Labour block foreign workers if their arrival would harm American workers.
The 1965 amendments flipped that approach. Instead of the government proving harm, employers had to obtain an affirmative certification that no qualified US workers were available and that wages would not be undercut. That principle still sits at the heart of the system today.
The Immigration Act of 1990 created the modern employment-based green card categories, including EB-2 and EB-3, and placed the labour certification requirement in Section 212(a)(5)(A) of the law, where it remains.
Before 2005, employers used what practitioners now call “traditional” labour certification. Paper applications went first to state workforce agencies and then to the Labour Department. Recruitment was often supervised by the government, and cases could take years.
A faster track, known as Reduction in Recruitment, let employers use recruitment they had already done, but backlogs kept growing. By 2004, the department had opened special backlog elimination centres, just to clear the pile of old cases.
PERM, which took effect in March 2005, changed the model entirely. Employers now ran recruitment themselves before filing, submitted the application online, and attested to their compliance. Instead of reviewing every case in advance, the Labour Department relied on audits. Many cases that once took years were decided in months.
The program has been adjusted several times since. A 2007 anti-fraud rule banned the practice of substituting one foreign worker for another on an approved certification, prohibited buying and selling certifications, required employers to pay their own PERM costs, and limited approved certifications to 180 days of validity.
In 2010, prevailing wage determinations moved from state agencies to the Labour Department’s National Prevailing Wage Center.
The most recent major technical change came in 2023. Beginning 1 June 2023, all PERM applications had to be filed through the Labour Department’s Foreign Labour Application Gateway (FLAG) system using a new version of Form ETA-9089, which links directly to the employer’s prevailing wage determination.
Wages have been a recurring battleground. A 2020 rule that sharply raised required wage levels was set aside by federal courts. In March 2026, the department tried again with a separate proposal to change how prevailing wages are calculated.
There is also a notable reversal on Schedule A. In late 2023, the Labour Department asked the public whether it should expand Schedule A to cover more shortage occupations, including some STEM fields. Less than three years later, the new proposal would eliminate Schedule A altogether.
Through all of these changes, however, the core recruitment rules, including the Sunday newspaper ads, have stayed largely the same since 2005. That is what makes the current proposal different: it rewrites the labour market test itself.Expand
2. No More Newspaper Ads, New Rules for Layoffs
The most visible change is the end of print advertising. Under the proposal, employers would no longer run Sunday newspaper ads. Instead, they would recruit for at least 90 days through the state workforce agency, their own careers website, online job boards, social media channels they normally use, and a job fair or campus recruiting event.
Job ads would also have to list the wage or wage range and say whether the job is remote or hybrid. Recruitment would need to end 30 to 60 days before the application is filed.
Employers would further have to swear, under penalty of perjury, that they recruited for the sponsored job the same way they recruit for any other job. Application methods used only for PERM cases would be presumed not to be in good faith.
The proposal also takes a harder line on layoffs. Today, an employer that laid off workers in the same or a related job within the past six months must notify and consider those workers, but can still file.
Under the new rule, an employer that laid off US workers in the same or a similar occupation in the same area within the previous two years could not file a PERM application for that position at all.
Layoffs after filing would also carry new duties, including notifying affected workers and offering them the job.Expand
3. Healthcare Loses its Shortcut
For decades, hospitals hiring foreign nurses and physical therapists have been able to skip the labour market test through a list known as Schedule A. The proposal would eliminate Schedule A entirely, requiring those employers to complete the full PERM process. The same applies to people of exceptional ability in the sciences or arts.
The department is also asking the public whether fully remote jobs should remain eligible for PERM at all, a question with large consequences in a workforce where remote and hybrid roles are now common.
Employers would also have to file their full recruitment record, including the résumés of US applicants, with the application itself, rather than only when audited. The notice of filing would stay posted until the related immigrant petition is decided.
There is a strong case that parts of the proposal are overdue. Few professionals look for jobs in Sunday newspapers anymore, and many practitioners have long viewed print ads as an expensive formality. Online recruitment reflects how hiring actually works today and may reach more qualified American applicants.
Requiring wages in job ads brings PERM in line with the pay-transparency laws many states have already adopted. The “same as any other job” standard responds to a long-standing criticism that some PERM recruitment was designed not to find US workers. And filing records upfront could, in theory, mean fewer audits and fewer delays.
For foreign workers, clearer rules may also mean fewer denials over small technical errors, and a certification that holds up better later in the green card process.
The concerns are just as real. A 90-day minimum recruitment period, followed by a 30-to-60-day wait before filing, means recruitment alone could take four to five months. Added to prevailing wage and processing times, the full timeline is likely to grow, along with costs.
The two-year layoff bar worries large employers, which often cut jobs in one division while hiring in another. Much will depend on how the final rule defines a “qualifying layoff” and a “similar” occupation. A foreign worker could see their green card plans put on hold for years because of layoffs in a different part of the company.
Ending Schedule A could slow hiring at hospitals already facing staff shortages, especially in rural and underserved areas. Removing remote jobs from eligibility could shut out a large group of workers. Filing every applicant’s résumé raises privacy questions. And perjury-backed attestations raise the stakes for HR staff who sign the forms.
There are also legal questions. The labour certification requirement comes from Section 212(a)(5)(A) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, and opponents may argue that some changes go beyond testing whether qualified US workers are available.
Since the Supreme Court’s 2024 decision in Loper Bright Enterprises vs Raimondo, which overruled the long-standing Chevron doctrine, courts no longer automatically defer to an agency’s interpretation of an unclear statute. Judges now decide for themselves whether a rule fits the law Congress wrote, which could make parts of any final PERM rule easier to challenge in court.Expand
4. Part of a Larger Shift
The PERM proposal does not stand alone. It arrives amid a broader tightening of employment-based immigration. A presidential proclamation now requires a $100,000 payment for certain new H-1B petitions.
In March 2026, the Labour Department separately proposed a new method for setting prevailing wages that is expected to raise required pay. The department has suspended or debarred several employers from PERM this year, including Cognizant Technology Solutions, and the Justice Department has pursued enforcement actions over recruitment practices. The Department of Homeland Security has also proposed changes affecting international students and temporary workers.
For green card applicants, particularly those from India and China who already face waits of many years, the stakes are high. Many rely on H-1B extensions beyond the six-year limit, which depend on when their PERM was filed. Because a worker’s place in line is set by the PERM filing date, any delay at the start pushes back the entire journey.Expand
5. What Comes Next
For now, nothing has changed. The current rules remain in effect until a final rule is published, and the final rule may look different from the proposal. If adopted, it would take effect 60 days after publication, and early summaries indicate cases filed during a short transition period would still follow the old rules.
Employers would be wise to move forward on pending cases, review how they recruit for all jobs, keep careful records of any layoffs, and consider filing comments before the19 January deadline. Foreign workers should talk with their employers about the timing of their cases, especially if they are approaching the six-year H-1B limit, and seek advice before changing jobs while a case is pending.
After 20 years, few dispute that PERM needed updating. The open question is whether this version will make the system fairer and clearer, or simply slower and more expensive. The answer will depend on what the Labour Department hears in the coming weeks, and what it chooses to keep.
Author's disclaimer: This article is for general information only and does not constitute legal advice. Readers with specific questions should consult a licensed immigration attorney.
(Bhumireddy Sai Srinivas Reddy is an Attorney at Law, licensed in the State of Indiana, US, practicing in Immigration Law, Family Law, and Personal Injury. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author's own. The Quint does not endorse or is responsible for them.)Expand
Seven Decades of the Labour Test
The idea behind PERM is older than most people realise. The Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952 let the Secretary of Labour block foreign workers if their arrival would harm American workers.
The 1965 amendments flipped that approach. Instead of the government proving harm, employers had to obtain an affirmative certification that no qualified US workers were available and that wages would not be undercut. That principle still sits at the heart of the system today.
The Immigration Act of 1990 created the modern employment-based green card categories, including EB-2 and EB-3, and placed the labour certification requirement in Section 212(a)(5)(A) of the law, where it remains.
Before 2005, employers used what practitioners now call “traditional” labour certification. Paper applications went first to state workforce agencies and then to the Labour Department. Recruitment was often supervised by the government, and cases could take years.
A faster track, known as Reduction in Recruitment, let employers use recruitment they had already done, but backlogs kept growing. By 2004, the department had opened special backlog elimination centres, just to clear the pile of old cases.
PERM, which took effect in March 2005, changed the model entirely. Employers now ran recruitment themselves before filing, submitted the application online, and attested to their compliance. Instead of reviewing every case in advance, the Labour Department relied on audits. Many cases that once took years were decided in months.
The program has been adjusted several times since. A 2007 anti-fraud rule banned the practice of substituting one foreign worker for another on an approved certification, prohibited buying and selling certifications, required employers to pay their own PERM costs, and limited approved certifications to 180 days of validity.
In 2010, prevailing wage determinations moved from state agencies to the Labour Department’s National Prevailing Wage Center.
The most recent major technical change came in 2023. Beginning 1 June 2023, all PERM applications had to be filed through the Labour Department’s Foreign Labour Application Gateway (FLAG) system using a new version of Form ETA-9089, which links directly to the employer’s prevailing wage determination.
Wages have been a recurring battleground. A 2020 rule that sharply raised required wage levels was set aside by federal courts. In March 2026, the department tried again with a separate proposal to change how prevailing wages are calculated.
There is also a notable reversal on Schedule A. In late 2023, the Labour Department asked the public whether it should expand Schedule A to cover more shortage occupations, including some STEM fields. Less than three years later, the new proposal would eliminate Schedule A altogether.
Through all of these changes, however, the core recruitment rules, including the Sunday newspaper ads, have stayed largely the same since 2005. That is what makes the current proposal different: it rewrites the labour market test itself.
No More Newspaper Ads, New Rules for Layoffs
The most visible change is the end of print advertising. Under the proposal, employers would no longer run Sunday newspaper ads. Instead, they would recruit for at least 90 days through the state workforce agency, their own careers website, online job boards, social media channels they normally use, and a job fair or campus recruiting event.
Job ads would also have to list the wage or wage range and say whether the job is remote or hybrid. Recruitment would need to end 30 to 60 days before the application is filed.
Employers would further have to swear, under penalty of perjury, that they recruited for the sponsored job the same way they recruit for any other job. Application methods used only for PERM cases would be presumed not to be in good faith.
The proposal also takes a harder line on layoffs. Today, an employer that laid off workers in the same or a related job within the past six months must notify and consider those workers, but can still file.
Under the new rule, an employer that laid off US workers in the same or a similar occupation in the same area within the previous two years could not file a PERM application for that position at all.
Layoffs after filing would also carry new duties, including notifying affected workers and offering them the job.
Healthcare Loses its Shortcut
For decades, hospitals hiring foreign nurses and physical therapists have been able to skip the labour market test through a list known as Schedule A. The proposal would eliminate Schedule A entirely, requiring those employers to complete the full PERM process. The same applies to people of exceptional ability in the sciences or arts.
The department is also asking the public whether fully remote jobs should remain eligible for PERM at all, a question with large consequences in a workforce where remote and hybrid roles are now common.
Employers would also have to file their full recruitment record, including the résumés of US applicants, with the application itself, rather than only when audited. The notice of filing would stay posted until the related immigrant petition is decided.
There is a strong case that parts of the proposal are overdue. Few professionals look for jobs in Sunday newspapers anymore, and many practitioners have long viewed print ads as an expensive formality. Online recruitment reflects how hiring actually works today and may reach more qualified American applicants.
Requiring wages in job ads brings PERM in line with the pay-transparency laws many states have already adopted. The “same as any other job” standard responds to a long-standing criticism that some PERM recruitment was designed not to find US workers. And filing records upfront could, in theory, mean fewer audits and fewer delays.
For foreign workers, clearer rules may also mean fewer denials over small technical errors, and a certification that holds up better later in the green card process.
The concerns are just as real. A 90-day minimum recruitment period, followed by a 30-to-60-day wait before filing, means recruitment alone could take four to five months. Added to prevailing wage and processing times, the full timeline is likely to grow, along with costs.
The two-year layoff bar worries large employers, which often cut jobs in one division while hiring in another. Much will depend on how the final rule defines a “qualifying layoff” and a “similar” occupation. A foreign worker could see their green card plans put on hold for years because of layoffs in a different part of the company.
Ending Schedule A could slow hiring at hospitals already facing staff shortages, especially in rural and underserved areas. Removing remote jobs from eligibility could shut out a large group of workers. Filing every applicant’s résumé raises privacy questions. And perjury-backed attestations raise the stakes for HR staff who sign the forms.
There are also legal questions. The labour certification requirement comes from Section 212(a)(5)(A) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, and opponents may argue that some changes go beyond testing whether qualified US workers are available.
Since the Supreme Court’s 2024 decision in Loper Bright Enterprises vs Raimondo, which overruled the long-standing Chevron doctrine, courts no longer automatically defer to an agency’s interpretation of an unclear statute. Judges now decide for themselves whether a rule fits the law Congress wrote, which could make parts of any final PERM rule easier to challenge in court.
Part of a Larger Shift
The PERM proposal does not stand alone. It arrives amid a broader tightening of employment-based immigration. A presidential proclamation now requires a $100,000 payment for certain new H-1B petitions.
In March 2026, the Labour Department separately proposed a new method for setting prevailing wages that is expected to raise required pay. The department has suspended or debarred several employers from PERM this year, including Cognizant Technology Solutions, and the Justice Department has pursued enforcement actions over recruitment practices. The Department of Homeland Security has also proposed changes affecting international students and temporary workers.
For green card applicants, particularly those from India and China who already face waits of many years, the stakes are high. Many rely on H-1B extensions beyond the six-year limit, which depend on when their PERM was filed. Because a worker’s place in line is set by the PERM filing date, any delay at the start pushes back the entire journey.
What Comes Next
For now, nothing has changed. The current rules remain in effect until a final rule is published, and the final rule may look different from the proposal. If adopted, it would take effect 60 days after publication, and early summaries indicate cases filed during a short transition period would still follow the old rules.
Employers would be wise to move forward on pending cases, review how they recruit for all jobs, keep careful records of any layoffs, and consider filing comments before the19 January deadline. Foreign workers should talk with their employers about the timing of their cases, especially if they are approaching the six-year H-1B limit, and seek advice before changing jobs while a case is pending.
After 20 years, few dispute that PERM needed updating. The open question is whether this version will make the system fairer and clearer, or simply slower and more expensive. The answer will depend on what the Labour Department hears in the coming weeks, and what it chooses to keep.
Author's disclaimer: This article is for general information only and does not constitute legal advice. Readers with specific questions should consult a licensed immigration attorney.
(Bhumireddy Sai Srinivas Reddy is an Attorney at Law, licensed in the State of Indiana, US, practicing in Immigration Law, Family Law, and Personal Injury. This is an opinion piece and the views expressed are the author's own. The Quint does not endorse or is responsible for them.)