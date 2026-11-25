The idea behind PERM is older than most people realise. The Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952 let the Secretary of Labour block foreign workers if their arrival would harm American workers.

The 1965 amendments flipped that approach. Instead of the government proving harm, employers had to obtain an affirmative certification that no qualified US workers were available and that wages would not be undercut. That principle still sits at the heart of the system today.

The Immigration Act of 1990 created the modern employment-based green card categories, including EB-2 and EB-3, and placed the labour certification requirement in Section 212(a)(5)(A) of the law, where it remains.

Before 2005, employers used what practitioners now call “traditional” labour certification. Paper applications went first to state workforce agencies and then to the Labour Department. Recruitment was often supervised by the government, and cases could take years.

A faster track, known as Reduction in Recruitment, let employers use recruitment they had already done, but backlogs kept growing. By 2004, the department had opened special backlog elimination centres, just to clear the pile of old cases.