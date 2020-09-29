The FinCEN Files: What is the Money Laundering Scandal All About?

Mostly dating from 2011 to 2017, with records of some transactions that occurred as early as 1999, the FinCEN files are over 2,500 documents that banks sent to the US authority.

These documents contain Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs) that banks and other financial institutions submit to the US Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, or FinCEN, when certain transactions raise flags of money laundering or other illegal activity.

The documents are some of international banking's most closely guarded secrets. They are so closely protected, the report claims that they were never meant to be available to the public. In the US, you can’t access them through 'Freedom of Information' requests nor can you subpoena them in legal proceedings.

Although they themselves are not evidence of a crime committed, they can however support investigations and intelligence gathering and be further indicative of compliance processes in place.