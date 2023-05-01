TN's 12-Hour Daily Work Factories Bill: Why Was It Proposed and Later Repealed?

The argument of the DMK government before the bill was withdrawn, according to Shankar, was that the state will benefit from such an amendment by attracting investment from multinational companies. Shankar said that the bill was clearly beneficial to profit-driven corporate giants. "The state government, in an attempt to woo the multi-national corporations, indirectly tried to destroy the lives and rights of the crores of workers and the downtrodden," he said.

"The argument of increasing productivity with longer work hours has a cost aspect attached to it as workers need to be paid extra every time they work overtime," said lawyer Sanjoy Ghose.

Shankar further added that the amendment would have had far-reaching consequences for workers earnings, health, livelihood, and morale as it protects profit-hungry and greedy corporates.

However, the trade unions now have expressed relief and said that the government’s decision to revoke the implementation of the factory bill is a welcome move.