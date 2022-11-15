Guns, Songs, and Punjab: Will Govt's Restrictions on Weapons Do the Trick?

"No one refers to the gun culture in movies like RRR or Gangs of Wassepur or Mirazpur. Why all the hue and cry about Punjab then?" he added.

He also feels that the recent order by the government will do more harm than good. "When you are making something illegal, people will want to do it more because that is how human pyschology works," he added.

Rather than pointing out what the problem is, the government should look to why it is happening and try to solve it, Happy said. He added that the state government is under a lot of pressure after Moose Walla's murder to bring in measures to prevent easy access to gun.

"Of course, some people will have objections to this. But the government is doing this so that they can say they tried bringing in gun control laws but people themselves did not accept them. This absolves them of blame," he added.