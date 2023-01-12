What Is Pseudonymous Economy and How Is It Helping Corporate Indian Employees?

As Srinivisan pointed out, "A pseudonym is a persistent name like [a Reddit user]. An anonym is like a [4Chan user] where there is no tracing across interactions. A pseudonym can crucially have reputation and metadata associated with it. An [anonymous user] is not persistent at all."

Examples include @BoredElonMusk, whose musings on tech and wild startup ideas that the real Elon might invent have attracted 1.7 million followers on Twitter. Others like Corpse Husband, the YouTuber, IceFrog, the creator of World of Warcraft/DOTA, a series of popular strategy video games, also use pseudonyms.

In a blog post, @BoredElonMusk has highlighted how pseudonymity is different from true anonymity (where no one knows anything about you).

A pseudonym, as the post highlights, allows one to even have the chance to demonstrate a skill set, build a following, make long-term connections with other people, and even establish a professional track record and build a career.

The concept started out with crypto and Reddit/Quora and is now expanding beyond and is becoming mainstream on other social networks and professional career websites.