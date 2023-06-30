Nepal's Pashupatinath Temple Reopens After Probe: Did 11 Kg Gold Really Vanish?

On Thursday, 29 June, the Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal's Kathmandu opened its doors to devotees after four days of closure, following a probe conducted by the Commission of Inquiry into Abuse of Authority (CIAA) – Nepal's anti-corruption agency – over allegations of embezzlement.

The probe was initiated after the CIAA received a complaint that during the installation of a golden jalari – the foundation upon which Shiva's idol stands – at the temple over two years ago, Pashupati Area Development Trust (PADT) officials allegedly embezzled 11 kg worth of gold, amounting to approximately Rs 8.5 crores (NPR) at the time.

Pashupatinath Temple is known to be the largest Hindu temple in the world.

So, how exactly did the allegations come about? What did the CIAA's investigation reveal? Is there any truth behind the allegations? The Quint explains.