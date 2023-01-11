'One Rank One Pension' Explained: SC Gives Centre Till March to Clear Arrears

A Supreme Court bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha directed the centre to pay pension arrears to eligible pensioners of the Indian armed forces, under the One Rank One Pension (OROP) scheme, by 15 March 2023.

What does the order say? The order, which came on Monday, 9 January, directed the Central Government to comply with the apex court's earlier order directing them to pay pension arrears under OROP to several lakh eligible pensioners of the armed forces.

The petitioner's side: According to Senior Advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the petitioners, over four lakh pensioners of the armed forces have already died while waiting for their arrears under the scheme.