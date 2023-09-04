"Since 1967, it started going out of sync... The Election Commission had in the year 1982-83 put forward a suggestion to bring an amendment (to the relevant law), so that 'one nation one election' can again be held simultaneously. The suggestion did not fructify then," former election commissioner Rawat added.

In addition to the challenges stated above,

What if the state Assemblies refuse to be dissolved before their five-year terms are over?

Can the Assemblies be dissolved without their consent?

"There has been a previous instance, in 1977, when the Janata Party government came to power. It advised all the states where the Congress had lost to seek a fresh mandate from the people. That was challenged in the Supreme Court in the state of Rajasthan's case. Given the circumstances at that point of time, the Supreme Court upheld it," Hegde said.

However, he cast aspersions about whether something like this will be upheld just for the sake of synchronising elections.