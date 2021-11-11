The Life of Plastic: Born a Hero, Dying an Outcast, Resurrected a Monster

The material cycle of plastic consists of seven stages according to Counter Measure, a project by the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) and the Government of Japan, which aims to track, survey, and offer solutions for reducing plastic leakage into rivers in Asia.

Stage 1 - involves material engineering, where plastic manufacturers decide on what raw materials – petroleum-based or non-petroleum-based, recycled or virgin, or a mix of the two – will be used to create the primary product.

In stage 2, the production and business models determine what end-products are made. These two stages collectively determine the reuse and recycling capacities of plastic products.

Stage 3 deals with the consumers’ use, reuse, and behaviour; for example, some consumers tend to reuse PET bottles many times before discarding them, whereas others do not.

Stages 4, 5, and 6 deal with the collection, recycling/repurposing, and conversion or disposal of plastics, respectively. These stages affect the leakage of plastics into the environment. If collection is efficient, reuse is low, and disposal systems are inefficient, plastics flow through drainage and sewer systems or directly into water bodies.

To minimise this loss, stage 7 uses clean-up drives in areas where the leaked plastic accumulates in a final attempt to recover plastic waste from the environment.

However, a lot of plastic escapes this cycle and is ‘lost’ into the environment.