Kerala Ordinance: Why Is It Controversial & Is It Withdrawn?

The proposal for this ordinance actually came up over a month ago, but was only finalised last week, and and received assent from Kerala governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday, 21 November.

The ordinance amends the Kerala Police Act (a state-level criminal law), adding a new Section 118A. This provision punished any kind of “communication” – including statements, articles, social media posts, etc – which threatens, abuses, humiliates or defames a person or class of persons.

The person making this communication has to know that what they’re saying is false, and that it will cause “injury to the mind, reputation or property” of the targeted person or class of persons.

The punishment for this offence is up to three years’ imprisonment and/or a fine up to Rs 10,000. Even those who had just shared a post could be punished.

The ordinance was stated to come into force immediately, and like any other ordinance, had a shelf life of six months before it lapsed – though the state legislative Assembly could always pass a similar law during that period to make it permanent.