Haryana Workers' Strike 'Settled', For Now: What it Achieved & What it Didn't

From 6 August to 11 September 2026, around 13,091 contractual (Palika Roll) sanitation workers led the strike, joined by 3,418 regular sanitation employees and members of the Haryana Fire Services Employees' Union. The Nagar Palika Karamchari Sangh (NPKS), led by state president Naresh Kumar Shastri, represented sanitation and sewer workers, while the Haryana Agnishaman Vibhag Karamchari Union (Fire Department Employees' Union), led by state president Rajendra Sindhu, represented fire personnel. Regular sanitation staff and the state's fire department employees joined in solidarity, turning a sanitation dispute into a broader civic-workers' agitation.

After the 5 September deadline given by the government for the workers to return to work passed and protests continued, 32 sanitation workers were dismissed from their jobs which already provide little to no security. At least 23 Fire Department personnel including Suhan Khan, the President of the Fire Department Union of Gurugram, were terminated from their jobs. Despite this, the protest continued for another 10 days, garnering support for various workers. As Sahun expressed, "My job has been taken, so have my brothers', but we continue to strike. This government is repressive and will not listen to people like us who are invisible to them. But we will stand here and continue to protest until they see us, our people and our demands."