Explained | Why Do TV Channels Have To Air Content on ‘National Interest’ Daily?

The Centre’s new guidelines have made it mandatory for television channels, especially entertainment channels, to broadcast content of "national interest and public importance" for 30 minutes daily.

It is part of the ‘Guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Satellite Television Channels in India, 2022’, which were approved by the Union Cabinet on 28 September, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said.

The new guidelines have been amended after a gap of 11 years, the ministry said. So what type of content will have to be broadcast by the channels? And what is the rationale behind introducing such a move. The Quint answers all these questions.