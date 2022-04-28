Explained: Why Is There Opposition to Shops and Bars Running 24x7 in Karnataka?

Karnataka's labour department issued a circular in January 2021, to help businesses and labourers recover from the financial distress they suffered during the COVID-19 lockdown. The circular indicated that shops and businesses in the state can remain open round the clock on all days.

The new rule, was sanctioned under the Karnataka Shops and Commercial Establishment Act of 1961.

What did the circular say about shop timings and why has it met with opposition? Read on to find out.