Explained: What Is the Electricity Amendment Bill 2022? Why Is It Drawing Flak?

Amid widespread contentions, the Centre on Monday, 8 August, tabled the Electricity Amendment Bill 2022 in the Lok Sabha during the Parliament's Monsoon Session.

The bill, if passed, will amend the Electricity Act 2003, which puts together laws regarding "generation, transmission, distribution, trading and use of electricity" and the "development of the electricity industry."

While the Opposition and power sector employees have argued that the new bill will lead to rampant privatisation of the sector and impact farmers adversely, Union Power Minister RK Singh has dismissed these allegations as "false propaganda."

In between claims and counterclaims, here's a lowdown on everything the bill is about: