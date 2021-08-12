Explained: Why is Gujarat BJP's Plan to Redevelop Sabarmati Ashram Drawing Flak?

During pre-Independence days, the Sabarmati Ashram stood on a magnificent 100-acre campus of which the memorial occupied 47 acres and the rest belonged to other related heritage structures.

After Independence, the ashram was divided into five trusts – Sabarmati Ashram Preservation and Memorial Trust (SAPMT), Sabarmati Ashram Gaushala Trust, Harijan Sevak Sangh, Khadi Gramodyog Prayog Samiti, and Harijan Ashram Trust. SAPMT manages Sabarmati Ashram that houses Hriday Kunj where Mahatma Gandhi lived during his stay.

Earlier in July, the government had asked the trustees of all the five trusts to pass a resolution giving approval to the project.

While it is still unclear if the trustees in principle agreed to the proposed restoration, a report by Deccan Herald states that the new project will accommodate all the existing bodies including SAPMT, Sabarmati Ashram Gaushala trust, managed by National Dairy Development Board, Sabarmati Harijan Ashram Trust, Gujarat Harijan Sevak Sangh, and Khadi Gramodyog Prayog Samiti.

Apart from the trustees, other stakeholders involve approximately 200 families, (mostly Dalit) descendants of the original ashram inhabitants, who live in and around the ashram premises. They are being given Rs 40 lakh each as compensation for vacating their properties.

As per a 2019 report by The Wire, hundreds of residents of the Harijan Ashram held a protest march against the proposed development amid the fear of becoming homeless.