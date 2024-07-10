Explained: Is Cartoon Network Permanently Closing Down? Channel Issues Statement

Hashtag 'RIPCartoonNetwrok' has been trending all over social media amid reports of the channel being permanently shut down. The rumour has sent shockwaves among several viewers, for whom the channel was a staple during their childhood days.

It all began after an X (formerly Twitter) account called Animation Workers Ignited posted a video that stated that "Cartoon Network is essentially dead." The viral clip also suggested that other animation studios are facing similar challenges due to industry layoffs following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Is Cartoon Network really closing down? What are the challenges faced by the animation industry? And what does the channel have to say about it? The Quint explains.