Explained | How India's Cleanest City Indore Earns Big Bucks From Its Garbage

Indore in Madhya Pradesh has been adjuged as India’s cleanest city for the sixth time in a row.

The results of the Union government's Swachh Survekshan survery was announced on Saturday, 1 October. From occupying the 25th rank in the cleanliness survey in 2016 to having topped the national civic ranking as the cleanest city in India for the last six consecutive years, the city's turnaround story is noteworthy.

Indore is also India’s first seven-star garbage-free city, which is one of the key objectives of the second iteration of the Swachh Bharat Mission launched last year. Here is how the city manages its waste, and, in the process, also generating a revenue: