Periya Twin Murders Explained: CBI Files Chargesheet Implicating CPI(M) Leaders

Kerala’s ruling party, CPI(M), is now caught in a controversy as Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed its chargesheet in Periya double murder case on Friday, 3 December. The CBI chargesheet lists 24 persons, including CPI(M) district leaders and a former MLA KV Kunjiraman, as accused in the murder of two Youth Congress workers – Kripesh, 19, and Sarath Lal PK, 24.

The youth were killed in Periya of Kasargod district on 17 February 2019.

The chargesheet was filed before the Chief Judicial Magistrate, Ernakulam, two days after the CBI arrested five CPI(M) leaders including Raju, Vishnu Sura, S Madhu, Reji Varghese and Hari Prasad, in connection with the case.

Both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have alleged that the killings were done with the knowledge and support of the CPI(M) state leadership. The ruling party has categorically denied this.

What has the investigation into the case revealed, thus far?