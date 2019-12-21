George Reddy to JP: How Student Protests in the 70s Shook Up India

1. That 70s Campus
When I say 70s, you think; bell bottoms, disco, sideburns, garish bollywood costumes, Nirma and Liril ads, shirts with flowers in them and R D Burman. But contrary to popular belief, the cool cats on campus in the 70s weren't driving plymouth cars with the roof down, or adjusting the 'Saadhana' bangs. They were out on the streets, protesting.
But this was not to say they were no fun. You could see Bob Marley on the walls of the DU canteen. Students ambling about the campus in Osmania University would have Beatles-styled haircuts. And there was a thriving psychedelic garage scene in Madras (Chennai), one of the first cities to allow rock music to flourish. The problems that plagued the students though, persisted.
The first generation of children in independent India were the college students of the 70s. They were educated, erudite and curious on one hand. On the other, they were faced with rampant, systemic corruption, large scale unemployment, and an economy in which even essential goods (like wheat), were either hard to get, or un-affordable.
Strikes in college campuses across the country were common, on the rise, and were dealt with through more and more violent means.
