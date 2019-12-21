From the early 70s up to 1977, India’s college students revolutionised politics, education and protests.
  • 1. That 70s Campus
  • 2. Hyderabad: Jeena Hai to Marna Seekho
  • 3. Gujarat: Navnirman Andolan
  • 4. JP Movement: Student Protest And Satyagraha
  • 5. The Sabbatical and the (Almost) Victory
  • 6. Legacy of the JP Movement
George Reddy to JP: How Student Protests in the 70s Shook Up India
Vikram Venkateswaran
Explainers

Did you know? The Sampoorna Kranti Express travels from Patna to Delhi – a distance of over 1,000 kilometres – in less than 14 hours. It’s one of the fastest trains in India at the moment.

And it’s named after a protest in the 70s - Sampoorna Kranti aka Total Revolution - which spread to every corner of India, toppled a government, created dozens of political parties, and left behind the most important legacy of all – organised public dissent.

And all of this began with a bunch of hungry, angry, college students. Welcome to the world of a 25-year-old gold medalist in physics who was also a kick-boxer, a 26-year-old Lalu Prasad Yadav, the Beatles and Bobby!

Today, the nationwide protests against the CAA and the NRC have gained prominence, strength and global support thanks to the students of Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi. In this context, the Bihar Movement, aka JP Movement is a forerunner, from which one can take lessons and the way forward.

George Reddy to JP: How Student Protests in the 70s Shook Up India

  • 1. That 70s Campus

    When I say 70s, you think; bell bottoms, disco, sideburns, garish bollywood costumes, Nirma and Liril ads, shirts with flowers in them and R D Burman. But contrary to popular belief, the cool cats on campus in the 70s weren't driving plymouth cars with the roof down, or adjusting the 'Saadhana' bangs. They were out on the streets, protesting.

    But this was not to say they were no fun. You could see Bob Marley on the walls of the DU canteen. Students ambling about the campus in Osmania University would have Beatles-styled haircuts. And there was a thriving psychedelic garage scene in Madras (Chennai), one of the first cities to allow rock music to flourish. The problems that plagued the students though, persisted.

    “We are tending to not look at problems as they arise, but let them grow till they reach a serious proportion. Also, we have a large number of staff (teachers) who preach but do not practice.”
    Professor Chari, from the documentary ‘Crisis on the Campus’

    The first generation of children in independent India were the college students of the 70s. They were educated, erudite and curious on one hand. On the other, they were faced with rampant, systemic corruption, large scale unemployment, and an economy in which even essential goods (like wheat), were either hard to get, or un-affordable.

    Strikes in college campuses across the country were common, on the rise, and were dealt with through more and more violent means.

