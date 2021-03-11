Rupert Murdoch Turns 90: Weathering All, Media Mogul Steams On

One of the few nonagenarians who can boast of being in control of a hugely powerful media empire, Australian-born American Rupert Murdoch continues to stand tall, despite having weathered numerous controversies.

Murdoch is the Executive Chairman of News Corp and Co-Chairman of Fox Corporation, two of the biggest names in media. The former boasts of names such as The Wall Street Journal, New York Post, Sun, The Times, and The Australian and publisher Harper Collins, apart from numerous other smaller publications under its belt. Meanwhile, the latter is the broadcaster of American news channel Fox News.

The billionaire media mogul, who is estimated to be worth nearly $24 billion, has managed to make his name synonymous with media, controlling 57 percent of Australia’s newspaper market by circulation in 2011 and a considerable chunk of the world’s media. He may no longer own what he did once, but he has still managed to stay highly relevant.