'We'll Protest': Why Bihar's Contractual Teachers Are Opposing Competency Exam

Contractual teachers who fail to clear the mandatory test in 3 out of 4 permissible attempts will face termination.

Madhusree Goswami
Published
Explainers
4 min read
In a recent notification, the Bihar government made it mandatory for contractual teachers in the state to clear a competency examination to get a 'government employee' status.

As per the notification, contractual government teachers who fail to clear the eligibility test – which will be conducted online by the government – in three out of four permissible attempts will face termination from their service.

The decision comes just about a month after the Bihar Cabinet (of the Mahagathbandhan government) passed a proposal to give 'government employee' status to around 3.5 lakh contractual teachers, which has been one of their long-standing demands.

Topics:  Nitish Kumar   Bihar   Members Only 

