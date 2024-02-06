'We'll Protest': Why Bihar's Contractual Teachers Are Opposing Competency Exam

In a recent notification, the Bihar government made it mandatory for contractual teachers in the state to clear a competency examination to get a 'government employee' status.
As per the notification, contractual government teachers who fail to clear the eligibility test – which will be conducted online by the government – in three out of four permissible attempts will face termination from their service.
The decision comes just about a month after the Bihar Cabinet (of the Mahagathbandhan government) passed a proposal to give 'government employee' status to around 3.5 lakh contractual teachers, which has been one of their long-standing demands.
