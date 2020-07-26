Fake Profile Racket: Decoding The Many Legal, Technical Grey Areas

Mumbai police announced on 16 July it had unearthed a major international racket involving social media marketing companies that create and operate fake profiles and engage in dishonest business practises.

The issue came to light on 11 July after vocal artiste Bhoomi Trivedi had approached Commissioner of Mumbai Police, Parambir Singh. She sought action against unknown persons who had created a fake profile of her on Instagram and had generated fake chat logs showing her negotiating deals to get her account verified.

Following the registration of a formal complaint, police’s crime branch arrested 20-year-old Abhishek Daude, who works for a website called followerskart.com that allegedly provides fake followers to Instagram users for a fee.