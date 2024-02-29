Explained: Why Bill Preventing 'Magical Healing' Has Upset Christians in Assam

Talking about the Bill, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had said, "We want to curb evangelism in Assam and in this regard, the banning of healing is an important milestone."

He had added that magical healing is "a dicey subject used to convert tribal people."

"We are going to pilot this Bill because we believe the religious status quo is very important for a proper balance. Let Muslims remain Muslims, Christians remain Christians, Hindus remain Hindus,” he had added.

In a statement, the ACF said that his statements were "both misguided and needless".

"The Assam Cabinet’s assertion that Christians (whose number is about 11 lakh in the state according to the 2011 Census) engage in magical healing is misguided and misleading. Our numerous dispensaries and hospitals operate within the recognised medical frameworks, providing essential services to the sick, " the ACF statement noted.