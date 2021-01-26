‘Arnabgate’ Explained: From PJ’s Poetry for ‘NM’ to Quid Pro Quo

To understand this, let’s go back to October 2020 when BARC filed a complaint through Hansa Research Group, saying that TV news channels manipulated TRP numbers. Arnab Goswami’s Republic channels were also named in the complaint.

In January 2021, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch claimed to have evidence showing collaboration between former BARC senior officials and the executives of Republic channels to manipulate viewership ratings for higher revenue. If genuine, these chats prove Mumbai Police’s claim that Goswami and Dasgupta worked closely to grab high ad revenue for Republic channels.

In return, Dasgupta is allegedly seeking favours from Goswami. Dasgupta wanted Goswami to tell “AS” to “pipe down” about the BARC. Not only that, he’s allegedly asking Goswami to get him a ‘media advisor’ role in the PMO.

Arnab Goswami is also allegedly telling Dasgupta that former I&B Minister, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, to set aside complaints against Republic TV.