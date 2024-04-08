The NRI Vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections: How Much Does It Matter?

However, this was a massive improvement from eight NRIs among around 13,000 registered voters who cast their ballots in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls – showing that voter registration and actual voting among NRIs, while still relatively low, is on the rise.

ECI chief Rajiv Kumar, while announcing the 2024 general election dates on 16 March, had also urged Indians overseas to vote in large numbers.

"It is certain that the NRIs – more particularly the Indian diaspora in the US – have become highly enthusiastic ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections," Arvind Kumar, a professor at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) specialising in US studies, told The Quint.

"It is going to be historic as a large number of NRI voters have been registering in their respective states, and the pace at which the number of registered voters is increasing has been phenomenal."