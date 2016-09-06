Yash Johar, The Man Who Made ‘Agneepath’ & became SRK’s Tom Uncle

The situation on the sets was in tune with the film’s title. Yash Johar was diagnosed with cancer while he was shooting this film. He was in tremendous pain throughout the filming in New York but didn’t give up on the film.

"Everyone went into depression. But my father continued to function normally. Not once, even for a day, did he let us feel his pain. Keeping the film on schedule was more important to him than his health," Karan said.