‘Extremely Disrespectful’: Yami Gautam Responds to ‘Dasvi’ Review
Yami Gautam requested the publication to not review her performances henceforth.
Yami Gautam recently took to Twitter to slam Film Companion's review of her latest film Dasvi. The actor shared a screenshot from the review which criticized her performance. “Yami Gautam is no longer the dead girlfriend in Hindi films, but the combative smile is starting to get repetitive,” said one line in the review written by Rahul Desai.
Reacting to the review, Yami who plays a police officer in the film said: “Before I say anything else, I’d like to say that I usually take constructive criticism in my stride. But when a certain platform keeps trying to pull you down consistently, I felt it necessary to speak up about it. My recent films & performances include A Thursday, Bala, Uri etc. & yet this is qualified as a ‘review’ of my work! It’s extremely disrespectful!”
Yami also requested the publication to refrain from reviewing her performce hence forth. "It takes years of hard work for anyone & especially a self-made actor like me to keep proving our mettle again & again with every opportunity. This is what it comes down to from certain reputed portals! It’s heartbreaking since I did look up to @FilmCompanion once upon a time, like many of us, but I don’t seek that since long now! I would request you not to ‘review’ my performance henceforth ! I’ll find grace in that & it’ll be less painful."
Check out the whole thread here:
Dasvi is a social comedy highlighting the importance of education released on 7 April on Netflix and Jio Cinema. It also stars Abhishek Bachchan and Nimrat Kaur.
