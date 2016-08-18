Why Raksha Bandhan Is No Longer A Vulnerable Bond in Hindi Cinema

Over the years filmmakers have strived for new ways to sustain interest in the brother-sister equation. Ek Phool aur Chaar Kaante (1960) for example, was a comedy about Sunil Dutt wooing four diverse brothers of his beloved Waheeda Rehman. The same plot turned embarrassingly regressive in Karisma Kapoor’s Anari (1993). Ashok Kumar starrer Aaj Aur Kal was a tear-jerker about separated siblings reuniting in the climax.

For a long time no wedding celebration could be complete without Meri pyari beheniya banegi dulhaniya… popularised by Rajesh Khanna in Sacha Jhootha (1970). Naaz played Khanna’s crippled sister unable to reach out to her brother in the swelling crowd. The sixties and the seventies was an era during which many actresses like Nazima and Naaz made a career out of playing sisters to leading heroes. Till as long as Rajesh Khanna ruled, Naaz played his behna.

In 1971 Dev Anand marked a new turn in the sibling relationship with his highly acclaimed Hare Ram Hare Krishna. It was the first time we saw a hero putting his life/ girlfriend on hold to rehabilitate his drug addict sister. After all these years Phoolon ka taro ka…. where master Satyajit piggy rides a thumb sucking kid sister around the house to distract her attention from socialite parents getting ready to go clubbing, tugs at your heart strings even today.

It is said that Dev Anand fist asked Mumtaz to play his sister in Hare Ram Hare Krishna. But Mumtaz felt that it might harm their romantic pairing and settled to play his beloved. Padmini Kolhapure also was given the choice to play Mithun Chakraborty’s sister in Pyaari Behna (1985) but she preferred to play Mithun’s beloved, even though the story focused on sibling love.