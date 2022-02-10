WFH: Weekend Entertainment and Education Beyond the 'Academy' Mania

However, the lives of these three women are linked in ways that are not apparent to even them. Meryem's employer, Mr Sinan, is romantically involved with Gulbin as well as a friend of Pari. There are some contrivances but they are not too far fetched or invite the viewer to willingly suspend her disbelief. It is not so uncommon for people's lives to overlap in big cities, that are sometimes as small in scope as villages.

Ethos explores the tensions of identity in present day Turkey as it drifts away from Ataturk's clinical secularism to Erdogan's religious fundamentalism. The city of Istanbul has always inhabited two worlds—traditional and modern—simultaneously and the show explores how these two worlds collide and coexist.

Through the vocabulary and premise of mental health, Ethos delves into the bifurcated psyche of a society where religiosity and secular modernity often operate at cross purposes causing rifts within. In its slow-burning six episodes, the show makes an attempt to understand the fragmented elements of a society, family, as well as the individual.

The show can be seen as an education module to understand the present day Istanbul, at the same time entertaining the viewer with its sensitively filmed narrative and powerful performances. It makes for a satisfying binge watch session on Saturday.

Where to Watch: Netflix