WFH with Dogs—Real & Metaphorical: Weekend Recommendations For OTT Platforms

The winner of Palme d'Or at Cannes 2021, Titane is a film that is likely to make you cringe at scenes of violence. But it will also make you cry with its nuance-hunting of tenderness at unexpected nooks and crannies.

Alexia, later Adrian, met with an accident as a child and ended up with a titanium plate in her head. Is this what has made her into a 'lover' of cars? Does it have anything to do with her half-explained killing spree? The film makes no attempt to answer these questions. What it does instead is to understand the limits of that thing called love. In Ducarnau's universe there aren't any.

Alexias is impregnated by a car. Yes, you read it right. She is later accepted by a fireman, Vincent, as his missing son. Yes, this, too, is correct.

Once you get past the outrageousness of the plot, you are offered a worldview where love conquers all: gender, material dimensions, criminality, everything. The relationship between Alexia and Vincent is a case study for a handbook on love. The vocabulary wherein, however, is not regular in any way. The bodies are not beautiful, the words spoken are rarely tender. Yet, love here is made of titanium: strong and life-saving.

