WFH: Let There be Love, Sex, and 'Dhokha' On Our Screens This Weekend

Jyoti (Sanya Dhingra) and Ashu (Vikrant Massey) are sent by a court order to one of the many 'love hostels' in the state. Basically, a dilapidated sanctuary for young couples whose families are baying for their blood for defying socio-cultural norms. Viraj Singh Dagar (Bobby Deol) is a self-appointed crusader for the purity of his community.

The lovers are constantly on the run, chased by Dagar with the tacit approval of the state machinery. What chance do Jyoti and Ashu have? Jyoti is the granddaughter of a politician and Ashu belongs to a much maligned community and has been hobnobbing with some shady characters. Their love story is a difficult one: they not only must transcend the societal disapproval but also their respective insecurities about each other.

Love Hostel may appear to be a simple story of star-crossed lovers, but remains one of the bravest mainstream Hindi films of our times. Director Shankar Raman doesn't hold any punches in recreating the ordeal of these lovers and lays bare India's growing intolerance for the "other". Coming from the stable of Drishyam—the production house that has given us Masaan, Newton, Aankhon Dekhi, and more—Love Hostel is a must watch.

Where to Watch: Zee5