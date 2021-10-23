Vin Diesel Walks Meadow Down the Aisle in Place of Father Paul Walker
Vin Diesel is also Meadow Walker's godfather.
Paul Walker's daughter, Meadow, got married recently to her fiancé Louis Thornton-Allan in a ceremony in Dominican Republic. Among the guests present at the wedding were Paul Walker's Fast and Furious co-stars and actor Vin Diesel.
Vin Diesel is also Meadow's godfather, and he walked her down the aisle in place of her father, Paul. Paul died in a fatal car accident in November 2013 in California.
Meadow has shared various pictures of the ceremony, along with a video too. Check them out here:
Meadow is 22 years old and had been engaged for two months before getting married.
