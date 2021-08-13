Vikram Watched 'Border' 8 Times: Kargil Martyr's Parents Remember 'Shershaah'

"I got very emotional when he was suddenly hit by a bullet in the film," says Kamal Kanta Batra, the mother of Kargil martyr and Param Vir Chakra recipient Captain Vikram Batra, whose role is played by actor Sidharth Malhotra in Vishnuvardhan's Shershaah.

Hailing from the hills of Palampur in Himachal Pradesh, Batra had joined the Indian Army after passing out of the Indian Military Academy in Uttarakhand's Dehradun.