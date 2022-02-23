Veteran Malayalam Actor KPAC Lalitha Passes Away at 74

Veteran Malayalam actor KPAC Lalitha passed away in Kochi late night on Tuesday, 22 February. She was 74 years old.

Edavela Babu, actor and secretary of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA), confirmed to TNM that Lalitha died around 10 pm. She had been suffering from poor health conditions for the past few months.

She is survived by her two children – a son and a daughter.

Lalitha entered cinema after a career in theatre. A prolific actor, she acted in over 500 films in a career spanning over 50 years. Lalitha won two National Awards for best supporting actor (female) and four Kerala State Film Awards. She was the chairperson of the Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi.