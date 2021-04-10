Veteran Actor Satish Kaul Passes Away at 66
The Mahabharat actor passed away in Ludhiana of COVID19.
Satish Kaul, popularly known for his roles in BR Chopra's classic rendition of the Mahabharat and movies like Warrant (1975), Karma (1986), and Gunaho ka Faisla (1988). He was infected by COVID19 and passed away in Ludhiana today.
Last year, Kaul had also appealed to the film fraternity to grant him financial help since he was struggling with the implications of the lockdown. Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had also helped him with Rs. 5 lakh. He uploaded a picture of the same on Twitter with the caption, "Wish iconic Punjabi actor Satish Kaul ji good health and recovery. Have released Rs 5 lakh for his medical treatment through DC Ludhiana. We stand committed to helping all those who have contributed to our state & it's culture".
He was born on September 8, 1954, in Kashmir. Kaul had acted in over 300 Punjabi movies with many appearances in Bollywood too.
Reportedly, Kaul had some financial and health strains from 2019 itself. An alumni of Film and Television Institute of India's (FTII) 1969 batch, he had studied with the likes of Jaya Bachchan, Shatrugan Sinha, and Om Puri.
