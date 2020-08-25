'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Actors Test Positive for Coronavirus

Three actors, Sachin Tyagi, Samir Onkar, Swati Chitnis, and four technicians from the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have tested positive for coronavirus. As a result, the shoot has been stalled for now.

Producer Rajan Shahi has said that the actors are asymptomatic and under home quarantine, according to Times of India. He added that as soon as their test results came, the entire on-crew team was isolated and tested. He also assured that the team has been following all protocols.

The publication quotes him, “The BMC has been informed and the entire set has been sanitised and fumigated. Currently, all of them are receiving medical attention and are under home quarantine. We are constantly in touch with them as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all safety and precautionary measures are adhered to."